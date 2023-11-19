World Cup 2023 final: Should India bat or bowl first against Australia? Here's what data suggests about the historic rivalry

The world has geared up to witness one of the most historic clashes between India and Australia during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad amid some of the iconic performances that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lined up for the day. Here are some of the numbers from the matches both teams have played so far:

India and Australia faced each other in 2023 in six matches prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, and both teams won three matches each. While the five-time World Cup champion Australia has the upper hand in ODI wins, India has also given Aussies tough competition since 2017.

Should India bowl first or bat:

As per the data from the previous matches between Team India and Team Australia from the years 1980 to 2023, India has shown equal potential, whether it is chasing the target or defending the target. India has won almost 40 per cent of the time regardless of chasing or defending the target. It will be interesting to see what India team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, will choose if the toss goes in favour of India.

Clash of champs:

When it comes to the captains of both teams, the Indian team’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, has played 27 innings, scoring about 1,528 runs with a batting average of 61.12 and a strike rate of 104.51. In these innings, he scored 7 centuries and 51 sixes. On the other hand, The Australian team’s David Warner, played 28 innings, scoring 1,520 runs with a batting average of 58.46 and a strike rate of 101.19. He scored 6 centuries and 41 sixes during these innings.

When it comes to the star bowler of the Indian side, Mohammad Shami, he played 17 innings, scoring 697 runs, and took 54 wickets. Meanwhile, the top bowler in the Australia side, Mitchell Starc, played 27 innings and scored 1199 runs, taking 62 wickets. It will be nerve-wracking to see these stars perform today in Ahmedabad.

The final is scheduled to start at 2 pm today, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This high-octane clash will be live telecasted on Star Sports and live-streamed at Disney+ Hotstar.

