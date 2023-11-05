World Cup 2023: Kohli, Jadeja power India to 243-run win over South Africa

India continued their dominant run in the World Cup, thrashing second-placed South Africa by 243 runs to secure the top spot in the points table on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India bowled out South Africa in just 83 runs in 27.1 overs. The win consolidated India's position at the top of the points table, while South Africa slipped to third place.

India is in an excellent position to finish the league stage at the top of the points table, with eight wins from eight games. South Africa is still in contention for a top-four spot, but their chances have taken a hit with today's loss.

Only once in the history of the ODI World Cup has India won eight consecutive games, and that was in 2003, 20 years ago.

India's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami played a pivotal role in their commanding victory over South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens. Ravindra Jadeja became the first Indian spinner to collect five wickets. Kuldeep Yadav took the opening wicket of the match as Marco Jansen is caught at cover by Ravindra Jadeja.

In reply, South Africa were never in the chase. Mohammed Siraj removed the dangerous Quinton de Kock early on, and Mohammed Shami then dismantled the rest of the top order. Shami picked up two wickets in his opening spell, leaving South Africa reeling at 34 for 3.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had already impressed with the bat, continued his brilliance with the ball. He picked up five wickets for 25 runs, including the dismissals of both David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen.

Virat Kohli scored a century in India's victory over South Africa. This was Kohli's 49th ODI century, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries. Kohli's innings was crucial in helping India post a strong total of 326 runs in their 50 overs.

India will play their last league match of the World Cup against the Netherlands, while South Africa will face Afghanistan. Both matches will be crucial in determining the final standings of the points table.

