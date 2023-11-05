India vs South Africa, WC 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons

India's chase master Virat Kohli equalled master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in the ODI. His remarkable 100-run inning came against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. He is now only the second Indian batsman, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 49 centuries in the 50-over format. One more century by Kohli will take him ahead of Tendulkar. Sachin made 49 hundreds in 452 games while Virat achieved this feat in just 277.

Kohli scored his 48th century against Bangladesh. In that match, he became the fastest batter in the history of the men’s game to score 26,000 runs in international cricket, bettering the previous record, held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli's hundred in Pune moved him just one behind Tendulkar for the most centuries in ODI cricket. After Tendulkar and Kohli, the third highest century-maker from Team India is Rohit Sharma at 31.

Congratulatory messages poured in after Kohli scored a hundred against South Africa. India's former ace opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Kohli on his achievement. "What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat."

What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZDQwvHDQQW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

“Go make India proud!”said the master.

And He Did! 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/kOhbiLCblE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 5, 2023

"Yay!! King gets his Due," musician Thaman S wrote.

"What an innings what player, More than an icon king kong kohli," wrote Arti D.

#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵



What an innings what player

More than a icon king kong kohli 🙌💙🎂 pic.twitter.com/m06qYptOeo — Arti D🇮🇳 (@cricketfangir12) November 5, 2023

Kohli's special hundred came on his birthday, which made it even more speacial. Earlier in the day, Tendulkar wished Kohli on his birthday and said: "Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday."

Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/d2sktHKPF1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

Batting first, India were off to a flying start and added 60 runs in just 6 overs. However, after the first few overs, balls were not coming on the bat as easily, helping spinners and making it difficult for batters to go for big shots. With Kohli's 101 and Shreyash Iyer's 77 runs, India posted 326 on the board for South Africa.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said India's 326 runs on the board should be enough on this surface. "51 runs off 29 balls between SKY and Jadeja. The difference between 295-300 and 326. Should be enough of this surface."