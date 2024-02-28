‘AI will not replace humans, but only those who choose not to use the tech’: Content creators

OpenAI has recently launched a new text-to-video AI model called Sora for content creation. With this tool, users will be able to give commands to tailor a video. Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi spoke to tech experts and content creators to understand how this can affect the technology industry as a whole and how it can be used wisely.

Talking about the role of AI in content creation, Zerxes Wadia, Content Creator, told Tech Today that he likes to embrace new-age technology and don’t think that technology like Sora can replace humans. He stated, “I think there is an individuality of each content creator on Instagram. You cannot be replaced by AI. To start with, you can use it to essentiate your content, but you cannot replace your content. This is because you're not making an art film, you are making a video about you. So till AI starts making videos with my face in it and can make content the way I want it to, I wouldn't worry specifically.”

He revealed that the creator community is divided into two parts: one which is completely unfazed by AI tools and others that fear this technology. He added, “I don't think I will replace humans, but humans who use AI well will replace the humans who can't use AI or choose not to use AI. AI can compute; AI can learn, but it's learning is based on human input and human interaction. It is not sentient in the way movies make it to be. All AI-generated imagery and video have this certain amount of sameness to it, and this is going to get extremely boring if the people using it are not creative enough.

Adding to this, Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, President, The IET, CEO, Myelin Foundry told Tech Today that with tools like Sora, Mid-Journey and more, “creativity will blossom even more”. He stated, “What we have now is the next generation of tools, where you can have a coherent video of a minute-long kind of clip with AI. But still, there is a lot to be covered before anybody can use something like this for creating a movie or an ad.”

Talking about the big concerns that come with such AI tools, Mishi Chaudhary, Technology lawyer, stated that tech platforms and companies are locking users into the tech that only they are developing instead of something that is available for all of us to use. She elaborated that new AI tools do not bother her, instead, the concentration of power to use these tools in a few hands only is more concerning.

She told Tech Today, “I think governments worldwide have moved from a position of we are catching up ignorance to embarking on regulating AI to a self-regulatory bill of rights. Sam Altman, to his credit, went around the world and pretended to say that 'come regulate us', mostly because he does understand the power he's holding right now. And he would like that concentration with Satya Nadella’s help to further instead of proliferating. What they try to tell us about is that there's an extinction problem. But I think the problem is with the tools and training datasets. Customers will have a problem discerning what is being generated by the various tools; how much can they trust? and what does it mean for various kinds of content creators advertisers or various consumers? That's what I think bothers us.”

To keep the technology and its development in check, experts believe that there needs to be proper policies in place. According to Kanishk Gaur, Tech expert, apart from EU, we haven't witnessed any other country or group taking significant action when it comes to making policies with AI. He believes that there is a need to establish regulatory standards. Basic principles must be upheld to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency.

He told Tech Today, “There will be two parts of the world: one which will use AI to influence others and the ones which will be influenced using AI. We need to figure out how the masses are going to use AI, and how using AI is no longer a taboo. The government and the policymakers need to come together to ensure some standards are interpretable across the world. There is so much which India can do using AI, particularly for outsourcing in markets.”

