OpenAI's ChatGPT app for Android will soon get a new home-screen widget: Report

OpenAI's ChatGPT, the AI-driven chatbot, is set to switch up the Android user experiences with the introduction of a home-screen widget. This news surfaces amidst a wave of significant releases in the realm of generative AI tools, with Google unveiling Gemini 1.5 and reports suggesting Copilot's integration as a default assistant on Android. Adding to the buzz, Bhavish Aggarwal's startup Krutrim has launched its platform in a public beta phase. OpenAI's move to introduce this widget signals a strategic step towards enhancing the accessibility of its application.

Insider Mishaal Rahman, sharing insights on X (formerly Twitter), revealed, "ChatGPT for Android now boasts a home-screen widget, equipped with shortcuts for text, image, and voice queries, as well as conversation mode." Notably, this feature remains in its beta stage, unavailable to the general public at present.

Rahman also provided a sneak peek into the widget's design through a shared screenshot. The home-screen widget adopts a 4x2 grid layout, akin to Google's Search widget but with double the height. A text field facilitates queries and prompts, accompanied by four icons beneath. These icons enable users to input images, capture images, activate speech input mode, and opt for verbal responses.

These functionalities represent the app's most utilised features, rendering the widget a comprehensive tool for everyday use. Its primary advantage lies in enabling users to swiftly launch the app for quick queries without monopolising the entire screen, facilitating multitasking while responses are generated.

In a recent update, OpenAI incorporated a groundbreaking feature into ChatGPT, endowing the AI with long-term memory capabilities. This enhancement empowers users to instruct the AI assistant to remember preferences such as essay length, writing style, workplace details, and business ownership status. OpenAI underscores that users retain complete control over this feature, with the ability to toggle memory on or off as desired. When memory is disabled, ChatGPT refrains from creating or accessing stored data. Alternatively, users can engage in temporary chats devoid of memory or history, offering flexibility in interactions.