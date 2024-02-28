Honor unveils Porsche Edition of the Honor Magic V2 foldable phone at MWC 2024

Honor has unveiled a special edition of its foldable smartphone called the Porsche Edition of the Honor Magic V2 foldable phone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2024. This model is built in collaboration with German carmaker Porsche.

It boasts a sleek design inspired by the iconic Porsche 911. It comes with titanium built and the back cover with a “flyline” gives it a sporty look, just like the car. It is also claimed to be one of the slimmest foldable smartphones, with a 9.9 mm thickness when folded.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 7.92-inch foldable OLED display and a 6.43-inch OLED outer display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. It offers 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

As for the camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 20MP telephoto sensor. It comes with a 16MP front camera on the inner display and a 50MP front-facing camera on the outer display.

The foldable smartphone is currently priced at £2,349 (approximately Rs 2.10 lakh). It is launched in Agate Grey colour option. As per the company, “The reproduction of the original Agate Grey tuned by master from Porsche Design remains stunning, depicting the Porsche fantasy with a metallic touch.”

In addition to this, Honor also unveiled Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the tech event. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.8-inch OLED display that offers a 1,920 x 2,800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It runs on Android 13-based Magic UI 7.0.

