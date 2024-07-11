[Exclusive] Should you buy an EV or a petrol car? Mercedes-Benz India head breaks down the cost for us

Mercedes-Benz India head believes owning an EV is much more economical in the long run than a petrol car. In an exclusive interview with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd gave his expert advice for buyers who are confused between an Electric car and a petrol car.

He stated, “While there's a premium for sustainability, young customers are willing to pay it. The total cost of ownership for an EV is lower: for 2000 kilometres of driving per month, a petrol car might cost Rs 12,000 in fuel, whereas an EV costs about Rs 3,000- Rs 3,500 with public charging. Maintenance costs are also lower for EVs. Additionally, there are financial benefits like accelerated depreciation for businesses, making luxury EVs more affordable.”

In addition to this, Iyer revealed that Mercedes-Benz has been leading the market for nine years and was the first to introduce an electric vehicle in India back in 2020. The automaker has even localised the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan.

He further added, “We're bringing the Mercedes-Benz EQA into the sub-70 lakh segment, similar to our entry-level SUV, the GLA, which costs around 61-62 lakhs on the road. The EQA comes with a bit higher equipment but remains affordable. With 80 per cent of cars sold in India on finance, the equated monthly installment (EMI) for the EQA is only about Rs 5000 more, making the shift to an EV feasible for many.”

Notably, Mercedes-Benz has launched its most affordable electric SUV in India, the EQA 250+, starting at Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric version of the GLA comes in a single, fully-loaded variant. It boasts a sporty look with features like 19-inch wheels and rose gold accents. The EQA 250+ gets a 70.5 kWh battery with a claimed range of 560 km. It can be fast-charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.