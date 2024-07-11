‘Quite impressive’, says NASA’s Sunita Williams after witnessing storm transform into hurricane Beryl from space

Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reveals that she witnessed a storm transform into a hurricane from orbit. She is currently stationed at the International Space Station since June 6. In a live press conference from space, the astronaut talked about the hurricane. This Earth-to-space call was organised by the NASA to shed light on their mission and life in space.

Related Articles

Williams stated, “The hurricane is quite impressive. I actually took a picture of a storm that was off the west coast of Africa about a week and a half before the hurricane impacted, and I'm about 98 per cent sure that that was the one that became Beryl."

Talking about the update on the mission, astronaut Butch Wilmore who is accompanying Williams stated, “The launch was spectacular, and the spacecraft performed unbelievably well. This was a test flight, and we are expected to make corrections and updates with our control team. We have also been integrated into the expeditions to do science experiments using a 3D-printed moon microscope and gene sequencing.”

Notably, the Boeing Starliner test flight was supposed to return to Earth in just 8 days but was delayed by several days due to technical issues with the spacecraft. NASA had assured that the Starliner is capable of staying docked to ISS for up to 45 days. It has been 35 days for them in space currently.

When asked about the likelihood of encountering more issues with the flight, Williams noted, “We've gone through simulations for the spacecraft to handle failures. If there was a problem with the ISS, I am confident we could undock and figure out a way to come home with our team's support. I have a good feeling that the spacecraft will bring us home.”

It has been revealed that the spacecraft has witnessed five helium leaks since its departure from Earth. It was also revealed that five manoeuvring thrusters went dead and a propellant valve failed to close completely. This was Starliner’s first crewed mission as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.