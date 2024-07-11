Defying death and time: How the rich are freezing themselves in hopes of waking up hundreds of years later

Imagine waking up in a future where medical technology has advanced so far that diseases like cancer are relics of the past, and aging is a curable condition. Unfortunately, humanity may not reach such a reality, especially in our lifetimes. But what if we tell you there is a company that is willing to put you to sleep, only to wake you up decades or hundreds of years later? At a time when doctors can stop aging and dodge death. This is the vision of Alcor Life Extension Foundation. This US-based company claims to be the leading cryonics company in the world, where people are currently being preserved with the hope of one day experiencing that incredible future.

Related Articles

Most of us may believe this is a pipe dream or a very distant future. But you'd be surprised to know that Alcor has already frozen 233 patients in the hopes of reviving them years later.

The science behind this unique business is called cryonics, a process that preserves human bodies at extremely low temperatures. The aim? To keep them intact until future medical advancements can potentially revive and cure them. This cutting-edge procedure, known as vitrification, involves replacing the body's blood with a cryoprotectant solution to prevent ice crystal formation, which can damage cells and tissues. Once vitrification is complete, the body is gradually cooled to -196 degrees Celsius and stored in a vacuum-insulated metal container filled with liquid nitrogen.

The big question: Revival uncertainty



According to the Department of Anatomy at AIIMS Rajkot, the hope is that future medical technology will advance to a point where it is possible to repair the damage caused by the preservation process and the underlying causes of death. However, current medical science does not have the means to reverse the cryopreservation process or repair the cellular damage that might occur. Alcor and its supporters are banking on future breakthroughs in nanotechnology and regenerative medicine to make revival possible.

Why freeze without a guarantee?



So why do people opt for cryonics despite the uncertainty? For many, it's about the possibility of extending life and witnessing future advancements. Cryonics represents a hope that terminal illnesses and aging might one day be curable. Alcor provides this hope, albeit with no promises or timelines.

Immortality for the wealthy?

As expected, any technology that offers the faintest possibility of immortality will attract millionaires and billionaires. But how can they ensure payments after death? Alcor uses a trust fund system to make sure there's enough money to care for cryopreserved bodies for many decades, even indefinitely.

When you sign up for cryopreservation, a significant portion of your funding is allocated to the Alcor Patient Care Trust. For whole body preservation, $115,000 is put into this trust. For neuro preservation (just the head), $25,000 is allocated. The company also offers membership. First, there are monthly membership dues ranging from $17 to $100, depending on your age. If you want to include a child, it costs an additional $60 per year for each child.

Ethical and scientific debate



The practice of cryonics raises ethical and scientific questions. Critics argue that without a clear path to revival, cryonics may be giving people false hope. The Department of Anatomy at AIIMS Rajkot highlights several critical questions: how to ensure that frozen tissues do not deteriorate over time, how to reverse the freezing process without causing further harm, and how to restore the personality, memories, and identity of revived individuals. These challenges underscore the speculative nature of cryonics.

While the science of revival is still speculative at best, the efforts of companies like Alcor continue to push the boundaries of what might one day be possible.