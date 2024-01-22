Samsung Galaxy S24 series to offer HDR image quality for creators on Instagram unlike other Android devices

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S24 series users will be able to post high-resolution images and videos on Instagram, unlike other Android users. This is a significant development as quality of content captured on Android devices is usually not maintained when posting on apps like Instagram due to lack of optimisation. However, at a recent roundtable conversation featuring Joshua Cho, EVP and Head of Visual Solution Team, Samsung Electronics, Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi asked if Samsung is partnering with Instagram to improve the image quality on the social media platform.

To this, Joshua Cho responded, “The answer is yes. With Instagram, Samsung users will be able to enjoy the same image quality as on the device. Additionally, Samsung’s “Motion” photo format is also compatible with Instagram now. The platform will recognize this format and let users play on Instagram as well.”

Notably, Instagram and Samsung have announced that the platform will be able to display HDR photographs captured on the Galaxy S24 series smartphones that includes Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per the official statement by Samsung’s VP of Intelligent Imaging, Dr. Hamid Sheikh, “Every photo and video you take, or view, will be shown in its full range of color and contrast, from the moment you snap the content, to the moment you post.” Instagram already supports HDR videos.

Samsung has announced that users will be able to make use of Samsung’s native camera features including Nightography, Super HDR, video stabilisation and more when taking photos directly from Instagram. However, you will still need to use the Samsung app for the images to use the newly announced AI-focused editing features adding blur background, removing reflections, moving an object around like in Google’s Magic Editor and so on.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the first-ever trio by Samsung that can click HDR-enabled photos on Instagram.

He further added, “The shot-to-shot speed for Samsung has also improved. This is also made possible with our partnership with Instagram, utilising the Instagram app camera.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999 in India.

Also Read:

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: This Gurgaon startup will use AI to detect suspicious activities

Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users; check details