Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users; check details

In a recent development, Elon Musk's venture, X, is introducing a new feature that allows Android users to make audio and video calls directly from the app. This revelation comes from a post shared by Enrique, an engineer at X, who disclosed that Android users can access this feature through a simple app update.

"Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! Update your app and call your mother," announced X engineer Enrique in a post on Friday.

It's worth noting that this feature will be exclusively available for premium users. To manage their audio and video calling preferences, users can navigate to Settings > Privacy and Safety > Direct Messages. From there, they can choose who can initiate calls, with options including people in their address book, those they follow, and verified users. Users also have the flexibility to select multiple options from these categories.

In a related move, X unveiled a new basic paid tier for verified organisations earlier this month, priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year. This basic tier for verified organisations offers a gold check-mark badge and several additional benefits, all at a significantly reduced cost compared to the "full access" tier priced at $1,000 per month.

"Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X," the company explained in a recent post. This move aims to provide smaller organisations with an affordable yet effective way to enhance their presence on the platform.

