‘Will AI nurture humans or replace them?’: Here’s what experts have to say at WEF 2024

At Davos Brainstorm 2024 event, Stuart J. Russell, Professor of Computer Science, University of California and Lauren Woodman, CEO, Datakind spoke to Kallie Purie, Vice-Chairperson, and Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group about the impact of AI in the coming future.

On being asked if the relationship between AI and humans is going to be nurturing in nature or extractive and exploitative in the future, both Prof Russell and Woodman believe that this will depend on how we plan to train AI systems.

Prof Russell stated, “We have a choice of how we design AI systems. If we design them correctly, then we should be able to guarantee that they present no risk to us. And if their only guiding principle is our best interests, they should not treat us as babies either because enfeeblement is not what we want for the future of our species, these machines could do everything for us, but they should have our best interests at heart will actually refrain them from doing everything for us so that we can continue to flourish and have our own, have our own civilization that grows.”

Woodman also chimed in, “We have a choice as to how we are going to encourage incentivise, enforce the progress in that direction. There are lots of choices to be made, and this could go sideways at any point in time. And so I think continuous attention should be paid so that those choices are made in the best interest of all of us is critical.”

Artificial Intelligence has become quite an integral part of our daily lives. However, the boardrooms across Silicon Valley that made it all possible are now grappling with fear as to what AI might turn into.

Top leaders like Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have expressed fear that AI could surpass human intelligence and might even take over jobs in the future. As per a recent study by International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rapid growth of artificial intelligence would expose almost 40% of global employment.

Talking about AI taking over jobs, Prof Russell stated that AI should be implemented in fields where AI will help in fulfilling unmet demands. He told Business Today, “Focus AI on areas of unmet need, such as the need for individual tutoring for children, which is unmet in every country.” According to him, developing interpersonal skills is something will help youngsters save their jobs from AI in the future.

