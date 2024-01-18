Samsung teases its first ‘Galaxy Ring’ that will come with heath tracking features; check details

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, Samsung unveiled its first-ever smart ring called Galaxy Ring. Prior to this, the only health-related wearable that Samsung offered were Galaxy smartwatches. The tech giant has revealed that it will bring the company’s “cutting edge” health innovations to the new form factor.

Samsung stated that it will be a “powerful and accessible health and wellness device, here to change the shape of future health like only Samsung can".

Back in 2023, Samsung had filed a trademark in US for something called ‘Galaxy Ring’. The smart ring aims to improve body information measurement accuracy as compared to the Galaxy Watch. It is expected to come with several sensors to collect body and health data that will be accessible to the users via smartphones for tracking.

The company has not yet revealed any key features of this ring or a launch date. In terms of size, the ring is much more comfortable to wear while sleeping as compared to smartwatches. Prior to the announcement of Galaxy Ring, Samsung announced a bunch of updates for its Health app for better health tracking. Hence, we can expect to see them in the upcoming Galaxy Ring.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Samsung is expected to reveal more about the Galaxy Ring during its foldable smartphone launches later in the year. The report also reveals that Galaxy Ring is likely to come in three finishes and 13 sizing options globally.

At the event, Matthew Wiggins, clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, also revealed the ‘My Vitality Score’ feature. The Galaxy Ring is expected to come with this feature that will show a score denoting physical and mental health of the user. It will tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data. This feature is also expected to come in the upcoming smart ring. The Galaxy Ring is likely to be compatible with Samsung smartphones like the latest Galaxy S24 series.

