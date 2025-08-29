From wearables to AI storytelling: Jio launches Frames, JioPC, RIYA, Voice Print at RIL AGM

Reliance Industries AGM 2025 witnessed the unveiling of three new technology products under the Jio brand, announced by Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). Speaking at the AGM, Akash Ambani said: “Jio is where I began my professional journey, faced challenges, learned lessons, and found my purpose. I have grown with Jio, and to see it come into its own as an independent company is both humbling and exhilarating because Jio is a part of me. As we take this next step in Jio's journey, it gives me great pride to reflect on how far we have come. Today, Jio serves over 500 million happy customers. To put that number into perspective, it is more than the combined population of the US, the UK, and France,” said Akash Ambani. Jio Frames unveiled, Jio PC launched at Reliance Industries AGM 2025.

Jio Frames unveiled

At the AGM, Akash Ambani introduced JioFrames, calling it an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem “made for India.” The device supports multiple Indian languages at launch and is powered by Jio’s multilingual AI voice assistant. “It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays,” Ambani said. JioFrames allows users to capture HD photos, record videos, go live, and store every memory instantly in Jio AI Cloud.

JioPC launched

Ambani also announced JioPC, describing it as a product that can transform any TV or screen into a full-featured, AI-ready computer. By connecting a keyboard to a Jio Set-Top Box, users can access a virtual computer powered by Jio’s cloud. “You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date, secure, and you can remotely upgrade your memory, storage, and computing power based on your growing needs,” Ambani said.

RIYA voice-enabled assistant introduced

Reliance also introduced RIYA, a new voice-enabled search assistant for JioStar. Designed to simplify content discovery, RIYA curates shows, movies, seasons, and episodes based on voice commands. “Finding what to watch in a world of thousands of hours of content can feel overwhelming. That is why we have built RIYA—your new voice-enabled search assistant that makes discovering content effortless. No more scrolling. No more searching. Just ask, and RIYA delivers,” said Ambani.

Reliance introduces Voice Print

Another key announcement was Voice Print, described as the next leap in immersive storytelling. “For the first time, on the JioHotstar App, you will be able to enjoy sports and entertainment in your favourite Indian language, without losing the magic of the original performance. With the power of AI voice cloning and lip-sync technology, your favourite stars will not just get dubbed — they will speak in your language, in their own voice, with perfect lip-sync on screen. So, whether it is a cricket match or a blockbuster movie, you can now watch it in your own language, in the most natural and authentic way,” Ambani said.