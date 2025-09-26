Agentic AI will redefine citizen services in India: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Salesforce, the global customer relationship management (CRM) platform, has released findings from its Connected Citizen research, which indicate a growing appetite among Indian citizens for more efficient, personalized, and digitally enabled public services.

According to the study, all Indian respondents expressed willingness to use AI-powered agents when engaging with government services. The survey covered 11,500 adults globally, including 1,000 from India, between November and December 2024.

“India’s digital transformation is among the most ambitious in the world. AI agents can free public servants to focus on empathy, creativity, and expertise while ensuring citizens get the service they deserve,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia.

The report highlights that 86% of Indians expect the government to proactively deliver more relevant services, with key demands including faster response times, 24/7 availability, and stronger data security. However, challenges persist — 62% of respondents said they had missed deadlines for applications or renewals due to confusing or time-consuming processes.

To address such gaps, Salesforce recently introduced Agentforce for Public Sector, an AI-powered platform designed to help governments deploy “digital labour” — agents that can automate complex tasks while operating within defined parameters. The company says this will allow public servants to focus on more critical responsibilities that require human judgment.

The survey also revealed that 95% of Indian citizens would like to be automatically enrolled in government programs they qualify for, while 90% expect to work with AI agents for public sector processes soon. Still, respondents flagged concerns around data security and the potential loss of human connection, underscoring the need for trust and transparency as governments explore AI-driven solutions.

Salesforce is in discussion with the governments on adopting AI agents. While details were not disclosed, Bhattacharya said the talks are focused on key sectors.