AI-led road safety gets a push as Netradyne launches advanced fleet monitoring tech in India

Netradyne, one of the global providers of AI-enabled fleet safety solutions, has launched its flagship Driver•i D-450 video safety platform along with a new Driver Monitoring System (DMS) sensor in India. The four-camera D-450 system records and analyses driving time using artificial intelligence to detect risky behaviours, distractions, and signs of fatigue in real time. The in-cabin DMS sensor complements the system by tracking a driver’s eye movements to identify early signs of drowsiness and issue timely alerts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The introduction of these systems comes ahead of new safety regulations announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which will make Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS) and Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning Systems (DDAWS) mandatory for commercial vehicles carrying eight or more passengers from 2026. Netradyne’s technology is designed to align with these evolving standards, addressing challenges such as driver fatigue, lane discipline, and inattentive driving.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President – EMEA & APAC Business at Netradyne, said the company has issued 1.65 billion driver alerts through its platform and has helped reduce accidents by up to 50 per cent within a year of implementation. Talking about business growth, he said, “For the past three years, we have seen between 50 and 60 per cent year-on-year growth, and we expect this momentum to continue. The penetration of video-based safety remains low, leaving significant room for market expansion.”

Advertisement

Currently, Netradyne operates in India, the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain. The company recently launched operations in Japan and plans to expand to the Middle East by the end of this year.

Netradyne’s third-generation DMS technology draws on years of sleep research and large-scale datasets to detect early-stage drowsiness and microsleeps, even in low-light conditions or when drivers wear sunglasses. Using validated metrics such as the Percentage of Eyelid Closure over Time (PERCLOS), the system alerts drivers before fatigue-related risks escalate.

The company’s proprietary GreenZone scoring system allows fleet operators to assess driver performance, identify training needs, and reward safe driving through a single dashboard. All device design and development are carried out at Netradyne’s R&D centre in Bengaluru. The company holds about 35 patents and serves more than 3,000 customers globally.