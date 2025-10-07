RBI’s digital payments leap: UPI on smart glasses, Aadhaar face auth, and more at GFF 2025

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced a new wave of digital payment innovations designed to enhance security, accessibility, and user convenience. The new initiatives include UPI Multi-Signatory for joint accounts, hands-free UPI Lite payments via wearable smart glasses, on-device biometric authentication, Aadhaar-based face verification for UPI PIN setup, and cash withdrawals through Micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points — marking another leap forward for India’s fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem.

> UPI Multi-Signatory feature

RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar unveiled the UPI Multi-Signatory feature, which enables payments from joint accounts requiring multiple approvals. The feature allows all signatories to use any UPI-enabled app to approve and complete payments, offering a smoother, faster way to manage shared finances.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said the feature is fully interoperable across banks and apps, ensuring that users can authorize transactions conveniently without being tied to a single platform. This is particularly beneficial for households, small businesses, and partnerships that operate joint bank accounts.

> UPI through smart glasses

In one of the most futuristic launches, the RBI introduced UPI Lite payments through wearable smart glasses, enabling voice-command-based, hands-free transactions.

Users can now complete small-value transactions by simply scanning a QR code and speaking a command, without needing to use a phone or enter a PIN. “This marks the first time UPI extends to wearables, paving the way for ambient payments where transactions blend seamlessly into daily life,” said Rabi Sankar.

The feature also helps banks by reducing load on core banking systems, as UPI Lite executes transactions off-CBS (Core Banking System), enhancing both speed and efficiency.

> On-device biometric authentication

DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju announced the rollout of on-device biometric authentication for UPI transactions. Users can now validate payments using their phone’s fingerprint sensor or face unlock instead of manually entering a UPI PIN.

The system uses secure cryptographic checks at the bank’s end to ensure transaction safety, eliminating the need for repetitive PIN entries while maintaining robust fraud protection.

> Face verification

In another step towards financial inclusion, the DFS introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication for setting or resetting UPI PINs. Using UIDAI’s FaceRD App, users can verify their identity via facial recognition — removing the need to input debit card details or OTPs.

This feature aims to make digital onboarding faster and more accessible, especially for senior citizens, first-time users, and those without easy card access. The functionality will later expand to authenticate UPI transactions as well.

> Cash withdrawals via UPI

Rounding off the announcements, the DFS introduced UPI-enabled cash withdrawals at Micro ATMs — now termed UPI Cash Points. Users can withdraw money by simply scanning a dynamic QR code displayed by a Business Correspondent and approving it via their UPI app.

This move adds to the existing UPI-enabled cash deposit and withdrawal services and supplements Aadhaar-based AePS and card transactions, expanding rural and semi-urban access to cash services.

“This initiative represents a major leap in making cash withdrawals more inclusive and convenient by harnessing the flexibility of the UPI ecosystem,” the NPCI said. “It complements existing Aadhaar-based AePS and card transactions by introducing a simpler alternative — allowing users to withdraw cash by merely scanning a dynamic QR code shown by the Business Correspondent (BC) and approving it through their UPI app. With this, customers now have an expanded range of UPI-enabled options for both cash deposits and withdrawals at ATMs, ensuring greater ease and accessibility.”

> FX retail platform

The RBI also launched the integration of the FX Retail Platform with Bharat Connect, allowing retail customers to access foreign currency (USD) directly through their preferred payment or banking apps connected via BBPS.