Apple plans foldable iPhone production in India amid rising demand for iPhone 17

Apple is reportedly gearing up to manufacture its long-rumored foldable iPhones in India, signaling the company’s increasing reliance on its local production ecosystem. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already ramped up output in the country, with the latest line of iPhones being assembled domestically for the first time across all variants.

According to a report by Nikkei, Apple is in discussions with suppliers in Taiwan to set up a test production line for its foldable iPhone. Once the prototype is perfected, mass production could be shifted to India, potentially for a launch as early as next year. The company anticipates that a foldable smartphone could boost its total shipments by as much as 10% in 2026, reflecting the growing consumer appetite for innovative form factors.

Apple has been working on a foldable device for several years, while rivals such as Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Huawei have already launched multiple folding smartphones. Despite earlier speculation ahead of its September 9 hardware event, Apple surprised consumers by introducing the slim and lightweight iPhone Air, leaving its foldable model still in development.

The company’s expansion in India is not limited to new device concepts. Apple is moving the assembly of all iPhone 17 models—including the base, Pro, and Pro Max versions—to five factories across the country, marking the first time every new iPhone variant is manufactured in India from the outset. Key facilities include Tata Group’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Foxconn’s hub near Bengaluru airport, which have become central to Apple’s production strategy. Notably, iPhone shipments to the US accounted for more than Rs 23,112 crore (37%) of Tata Electronics’ FY25 revenue.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted during the company’s August earnings call that the “vast majority” of iPhones sold in the US are now produced in India, while other products such as Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch primarily come from Vietnam. Products destined for other global markets still rely heavily on Chinese manufacturing.

The iPhone 17 launch has further demonstrated India’s strategic importance. Following stronger-than-expected pre-order demand, Apple instructed suppliers to increase production of the standard iPhone 17 by at least 30%, according to The Information. Initially, production allocation had assigned 25% to the standard model, 65% to Pro and Pro Max variants, and 10% to the new iPhone Air.

The surge in demand for the base iPhone 17, priced at $799 (₹82,900), can be attributed to features traditionally reserved for Pro models, such as the ProMotion 120Hz display, Always-On functionality, 256GB base storage, and a 6.3-inch screen. These enhancements provide a near-premium experience at a more accessible price, appealing to consumers who want flagship features without paying the top-tier premium. This strategic alignment appears to have resonated strongly with buyers, prompting Apple to adjust its production plans accordingly.

With foldable iPhones on the horizon and robust demand for the iPhone 17, India is emerging as a critical hub for Apple’s global production strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to diversifying its supply chain and meeting evolving consumer preferences.