iPhone 17 pre-orders open at Imagine with prizes up to ₹11 lakh, Maldives trip and more

Apple Premium Partner Imagine by Ample has announced the start of pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 in India, offering customers assured lifestyle rewards and chances to win additional prizes.

The campaign, which runs from 12 to 18 September across Imagine stores and its online platform, provides pre-booking customers with benefits worth ₹17,000 from brands such as Bose, LEGO, Asics, Marshall and Ultrahuman.

Advertisement

In addition to these rewards, the company has introduced the “More Portal”, an interactive digital platform where participants can take part in daily challenges and win prizes valued at up to ₹11 lakh. The initiative also includes giveaways such as AirPods for 17 winners, diamond studs for 71 winners, and a Maldives holiday worth nearly ₹3 lakh for one couple.

According to Imagine, the campaign is designed to make the iPhone 17 launch more engaging and rewarding for customers, with added incentives such as Day-1 delivery of the new devices.