AWS India partners iTNT to boost Gen-AI driven solutions for public sector

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India announced collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub to launch a generative artificial intelligence (Gen-AI) start-up hub programme, to accelerate the development of Gen-AI solutions for public-centric initiatives through the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.

According to the official statement, the programme is designed to enable start-ups to build public sector-focused solutions using Gen-AI-driven tools. The programme is further expected to give a boost to the start-ups building solutions for government, healthcare, education, and non-profit sectors operating in the AI, generative AI, and deep-tech industries.

This new initiative was announced during ‘Generative AI Startup–Venture Capital’ mixer event held by AWS and iTNT Hub in Chennai.

Start-ups eligible for this programme will receive a range of benefits to enable their growth. They will be able to build a strong technical foundation by leveraging the expertise and resources provided by AWS. Each eligible start-up will also receive up to $10,000 in AWS credits to experiment and build with more than 240 fully featured services on AWS, including innovative generative AI services and solutions such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS Trainium, AWS Inferentia, among others.

AWS will also explore the possibility of onboarding the selected start-ups to the AWS Partner Network (APN), subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, which can enable these organisations with product acceleration, and market access, and expansion.

With this programme, AWS and iTNT aim to support start-ups and innovators at all stages of maturity, including incorporated start-ups, mature start-ups, individual innovators, and pre-incorporated teams. Under this programme, start-ups in incubation will have the opportunity to access research opportunities for industry collaboration, sectoral guidance to drive market disruption, and funding avenues.

iTNT Hub will further support the identified start-ups through its technical expertise and mentorship, guidance on business and funding fundamentals, and setting up industry connects for start-ups to understand market opportunities and build their solutions.

Commenting on the development, AWS India’s Lead of channels and alliances Sunil PP said, “AWS recognises the transformative potential of generative AI, the value it can offer to public sector organisations and citizens, and the role that start-ups can play in accelerating innovation and developing solutions for adoption. By collaborating with iTNT Hub, we aim to nurture a start-up community that has core capabilities and strengths in generative AI, accelerate innovation using generative AI, and help public sector organisations implement solutions that can create positive and scalable impact in society.”

iTNT as an innovation hub was established in 2023 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY, Government of India), and Information Technology and Digital Services Department (IT&DS, Government of Tamil Nadu), with industry support to build a unique deep tech innovation network in the southern state by leveraging the combined strengths of start-ups, innovators, academia, government, and industry leaders.