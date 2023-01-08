CES 2023: L’Oréal’s new beauty tech will help makeup become more accessible

French personal care company L’Oréal has been known to come and show off some interesting new gadgets in the world of beauty tech every year at CES. This year is no different.

In recent years, the focus seems to have been more on inclusion. For example, there was a year when the company brought a custom Foundation maker by scanning one's skin tone. Accessibility seems to be the main focus for L’Oréal at CES 2023.

The company is showing off the HAPTA -- a hand-held, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator. It is developed for individuals with motor disabilities and limited hand or arm movement, who can use it to apply lipstick more easily.

Here's how HAPTA works in its current form

You have to first push a button on the lipstick case. To get the lipstick itself to pop out you'll need to do a little bit of leaning to ensure it doesn't just fly out of its case.

Then you will have to line up the dot on the white side of the grip with the golden circle button on the mount and then wait to hear a chime before you can lift the lipstick and aim it at your mouth.

This is the part where, for now, you still need another hand for it to work and some dexterity to twist the lipstick out of the case. Then hold it in from of your mouth so that it knows where it's pointing.

The person who is using this device will likely need some assistance since it requires two-handed use. But L’Oréal has said that they’re looking into how to improve the technology by the time the product is available to the masses.

For now, HAPTA will work with most standard-size lipsticks. But the company is said to be working on different attachments that could accommodate fancier, different tube sizes as well.

It is expected to be available at the end of the year around December for pricing between $149 and $199 US (~Rs 12,200-16,300).

More coverage from CES:

Motorola unveils Lenovo ThinkPhone with military-grade certification at CES 2023

CES 2023: This 55-inch OLED is the world’s first completely wireless TV, and can stick on walls

CES 2023: This breathing pattern-analysing, anxiety-reducing cushion will change how you sleep