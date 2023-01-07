Motorola unveils Lenovo ThinkPhone with military-grade certification at CES 2023

We have seen ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, ThinkCenters and all sorts of Think devices but at CES 2023, Motorola introduced the first-ever Lenovo ThinkPhone.

So, if you couldn't guess by the name, the ThinkPhone is Motorola's attempt to leverage some of the corporate smarts from its parent company Lenovo to create an enterprise-focused phone for businesses.

You get your standard buttons for volume and power/lock but then on the other side, you get that signature red button on the phone which unlocks a few extra features. By tapping it once you can customize it to open pretty much any app you want. If you double tap, you get a few more business-centred features like the ability to copy and paste between the phone and say a nearby ThinkPad.

If you don't want to carry your laptop around, you can hook this phone to an external monitor, keyboard and mouse and it can act as a pseudo desktop.

Another big feature for the business world is support for MDM (Mobile Device Management) and zero-touch enrollment. This will make it a lot easier for IT professionals to manage the device, especially for remote workers or people working on the go. It also features Moto KeySafe, which is a separate processor running on Android, adding another layer of security to protect sensitive data.

On the back of the phone, you get that same carbon fiber that is common on many ThinkPad models for solid military-grade durability. We're also getting aircraft-grade aluminium and Gorilla Glass Invictus in front. We're talking drop protection of up to 1.5 metres so it should live up to those military durability standards.

As for core specs, we're looking at a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display, Android 13, 8/12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

In front, you have a big 32-megapixel camera which can connect to your laptop so you can use the camera as your webcam. In the back, you have an even larger 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The phone can charge wirelessly at 15W speeds and comes with a 68-watt fast charger which can add hours of charge in just a few minutes, but a nice bonus is that it is powerful enough to charge a laptop without sacrificing much in the way of charging speeds.

Motorola is going above and beyond what it normally does in terms of long-term support with the phone getting four years of security upgrades and three major OS updates.

Unfortunately, there is no specific price and availability information available for the Lenovo ThinkPhone.