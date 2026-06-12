Digital disconnect: Facebook, Instagram global outage leaves users stranded 

A massive global outage hit Meta Platforms on June 12, knocking both Facebook and Instagram offline for millions of users worldwide. The sudden crash left users unable to refresh their feeds, send messages, or log into their accounts, sparking a wave of digital disruption across the globe.

The technical glitch began reporting around 10:00 AM ET, with a massive spike in tracking data on the outage monitoring website Downdetector. Within minutes, more than 100,000 users logged complaints regarding Facebook alone, while Instagram and Facebook Messenger users faced similar loading failures.

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Instead of their usual feeds, Instagram users were greeted with "could not refresh feed" error messages, while Facebook users found themselves abruptly logged out of their mobile apps and desktop browsers with no way to re-authenticate.

As Meta's core ecosystem fell silent, users quickly migrated to alternative platforms like X to confirm the blackout. The hashtag #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown immediately shot to the top of worldwide trending topics, filled with millions of users sharing memes, looking for status updates, and questioning the scale of the infrastructure collapse.

Meta is yet to issue a formal statement detailing the exact technical cause of the dual-platform failure or an expected timeline for a full service restoration.