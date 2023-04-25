Elon Musk earns around Rs 81 lakh per month from Twitter subscribers, check the math behind it

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has come up with a series of changes ranging from the launch of Twitter Blue to changing the logo to metrics.

Now Musk has revealed that he makes a whopping amount of Rs 81 lakh per month from Twitter subscribers. He also suggested that people can make good money per month on the microblogging platform but for that, they have to offer quality content to their subscribers.

The Twitter CEO posted a tweet along with an image that read, "Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings.” This was basically to explain to people the functioning of the Creator programme.

The picture also showed that Elon Musk has almost 24,700 subscribers with whom he shares exclusive information and access to his online sessions.

On a monthly basis, he charges about $4 (Rs 390 per month) to every user, which if calculated suggests that he is earning about $98,800 (roughly Rs 80.9 lakh) per month. This also means Musk is making almost $100,000 via its monthly subscribers, which is around Rs 81.9 lakh in India.

Meanwhile, Musk removed all blue ticks from legacy accounts last week. The new system now limits the blue checkmarks to the ones who choose to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The service costs Rs 900 per month for Android and iOS users and Rs 650 per month on the web in India. Meanwhile, he restored a few accounts.

Musk had earlier announced in November that Twitter would begin charging $8 per month for the badge as a way to create new revenue streams beyond advertising. Additionally, Twitter has started displaying labels such as "state-affiliated" and "automated by" to indicate whether an account is linked to a government or is a bot.

