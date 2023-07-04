scorecardresearch
Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey mock Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-like 'Threads' over privacy concerns

As per Apple’s App Store, Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will be launched on July 6

Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter-rival Threads app will launch on July 6 for Android, iOS users Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter-rival Threads app will launch on July 6 for Android, iOS users

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has unveiled its own Twitter rival, a microblogging app called 'Threads'. As per the Apple App Store, this app will roll out for iOS users from July 6. It has also appeared on the Google Play Store for Android users. Ahead of the launch, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have started mocking the app.

Dorsey recently tweeted, “All your threads belong to us.” The tweet also consisted of the screenshots of the Threads app, which revealed that it will be collecting data from the users. This data includes Health and Fitness, purchases, contact info, user content, sensitive info, and browsing history among others. Musk also agreed with Dorsey on this. He responded with “Yeah”.

With this tweet, Dorsey took a jab at Threads app pointing out at the amount of privacy data it will have under its control.

Some users quickly responded with the amount of data Twitter collects on its users. This reveals that apart from health and fitness and ‘sensitive info’, Twitter also collects the same amount of data as Threads.

Also Watch: Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg: AI artist shows what cage fight might look like

In a statement to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson said, “We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.”

Twitter users emphasised that the “sanely run” term might mean “might suggest that the app will collect ALL your data (something Meta typically has a penchant for), as mentioned in the app's description”.

To this, Musk sarcastically responded, “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.”

Mark Zuckerberg has not officially announced anything about the Twitter-rival Threads app. As per the Google Play Store listing, this app is "where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world".

Musk has announced new ‘rate limit’ on viewing tweets on Twitter that has left many users disappointed. The social media company has established a rate limit of 1000 tweets on un-verified users and 10,000 tweets on verified users.

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
