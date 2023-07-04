scorecardresearch
Business Today
iQOO Neo 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging support launched in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon during its Prime Day sale on July 15-16.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes its 50MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support for 120W fast charging and its leather back design.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon during its upcoming Prime Day sale that is scheduled for July 15-16.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G price, sale offers 

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 37,999.

It is launched in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on July 15 on Amazon. In and iQOO’s website.

Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards on both the storage variants. Additionally, they can get early bird discounts of Rs 1,000 on both the variants.

Reliance Jio launches 'JioBharat' feature phone at Rs 999 in India: Specs, features, sale, offers

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications 

iQOO Neo 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based FuntouchOS 13. It comes with a in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. As per the company, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G can charge a dead battery to 50 per cent in mere 8 minutes and till 100 per cent in just 30 minutes. 

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
