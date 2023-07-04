Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 tipped to launch in new colour variants; check details

Apple is expected to introduce new colour options for its upcoming iPhone 15 series models. As per a report by 9to5Mac, iPhone 15 Pro is likely to come with a new crimson colour variant, which will be different from the current Product (Red) color variants. The report suggests that this colour variant “may be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple option, but “still very deep”.

In addition to this, Apple might also bring a new green colour option for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. As per the report, these colour variants are likely to be “close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11”. Notably, this colour variant didn’t return in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lineup.

In total, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to launch in three new colour variants: light blue, pink and now new green.

In total, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to launch in new light blue, pink and green options. Image: 9TO5MAC

The report further hints that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with interesting colour variants as Apple is planning to use titanium in the body. Notably, Apple Watch has been using titanium for years and offer “natural” and “space black” coatings.

Also Watch: Reliance Jio launches ‘JioBharat’ feature phone at Rs 999 in India: Specs, features, sale, offers

In terms of pricing, it was recently revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get a hike of up to $200 (around Rs 16,490). The reason behind the price hike is still unknown. However, it is speculated that this is because of the hardware improvements.

As for the launch timeline, Apple iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch globally in September, just like previous years.

Notably, Apple is hosting a 'Back to University' sale for students from June 22 to October 2. One of the major highlights of the ongoing sale is that the tech company has announced that it will give free AirPods with select Macs and Apple Pencils with select iPads during this sale.

In addition to this, the eligible buyers will also get an offer on Magic Keyboard and a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+. These offers are valid for current and newly accepted university students, teachers and staff members at all levels.

Also Read:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging support launched in India: Check price, specs, sale offers

Instagram's Threads app spotted on Google Play Store for Android phones