Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to take place in Italy, Tesla CEO reveals

The much-awaited cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take place in Rome’s Colosseum, Italy. The location of the fight is disclosed by Musk himself on Twitter. In another tweet, he shared a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled, 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight' and wrote, 'Need to work on my endurance'.

Prior to this, the fight was expected to take place in Vegas.

As per a recent report by TMZ Sports, the Meta CEO was approached by the Minister of Culture who suggested that they should choose Rome’s Colosseum as the battleground for their fight. His people later informed UFC Prez Dana White about the location, whose people contacted the said minister.

The report further reveals that the two billionaires are “all-in” for the fight and have been negotiating with White about the details of a fight daily from the past one week.

The report revealed that Zuckerberg is 5 ‘7’ and weighs 145 lbs (approx 65kg) while Musk is 6 ‘2’ and weighs 230 lbs (approx 104 kg). However, the two tech CEOs are unbothered by this height and weight disparity.

Recently podcaster and YouTuber Lex Friedman had an ‘impromptu' session with Elon Musk and he had only good things to say about him. Notably, Fridman has also trained with Mark Zuckerberg. He posted a video fighting with both Musk and Zuckerberg on Twitter.

He wrote, “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic."

The Meta CEO has trained in the martial art of Jiu-Jitsu and has even won medals in a few tournaments. He recently wowed the internet by completing 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest.

Many people are excited to see who is going to win this fight. Zuckerberg's mixed martial arts trainer, Khai "The Shadow" Wu, has claimed that he's equally clueless about who can win the bout.

