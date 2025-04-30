Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
tech today
news
Google expands Audio Overviews in NotebookLM to 50+ languages, including Hindi, Marathi

Google expands Audio Overviews in NotebookLM to 50+ languages, including Hindi, Marathi

Audio Overviews converts text into podcast-style audio summaries, which are generated by two AI voices that discuss the content rather than simply reading it out.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025 1:16 PM IST
Google expands Audio Overviews in NotebookLM to 50+ languages, including Hindi, MarathiGoogle expands Audio Overviews to 50+ languages (image: Google)

Google has rolled out expanded language support for its Audio Overviews feature in NotebookLM, the company’s AI-powered research and note-taking tool. The update introduces more than 50 new languages to the feature, including Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Maithili, Konkani, and Urdu.

Audio Overviews were launched late last year as a way to simplify complex information. The tool converts uploaded material into conversational, podcast-style audio summaries, which are generated by two AI voices that discuss the content rather than simply reading it out. The goal is to make dense or technical material more accessible through a natural, spoken format.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The wider language support has been enabled by Google’s Gemini AI model, which includes native audio capabilities. With the update, users can now choose an "Output Language" in NotebookLM’s settings. Audio summaries and chatbot responses will then be delivered in the selected language, which can be changed at any time.

This feature could be especially useful in multilingual settings, such as classrooms or study groups. Google gives the example of a teacher using study materials in Portuguese, Spanish, and English to create a single, summarised audio experience in the student’s preferred language.

The feature is now available to general users and works with materials uploaded via Google Drive, pasted links, or direct text input on the NotebookLM website. Users can generate an Audio Overview by selecting the appropriate option after uploading their content. Google says it plans to continue refining the feature based on user feedback.

Published on: Apr 30, 2025 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today