Google expands Audio Overviews in NotebookLM to 50+ languages, including Hindi, Marathi

Google has rolled out expanded language support for its Audio Overviews feature in NotebookLM, the company’s AI-powered research and note-taking tool. The update introduces more than 50 new languages to the feature, including Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Maithili, Konkani, and Urdu.

Audio Overviews were launched late last year as a way to simplify complex information. The tool converts uploaded material into conversational, podcast-style audio summaries, which are generated by two AI voices that discuss the content rather than simply reading it out. The goal is to make dense or technical material more accessible through a natural, spoken format.

The wider language support has been enabled by Google’s Gemini AI model, which includes native audio capabilities. With the update, users can now choose an "Output Language" in NotebookLM’s settings. Audio summaries and chatbot responses will then be delivered in the selected language, which can be changed at any time.

This feature could be especially useful in multilingual settings, such as classrooms or study groups. Google gives the example of a teacher using study materials in Portuguese, Spanish, and English to create a single, summarised audio experience in the student’s preferred language.

The feature is now available to general users and works with materials uploaded via Google Drive, pasted links, or direct text input on the NotebookLM website. Users can generate an Audio Overview by selecting the appropriate option after uploading their content. Google says it plans to continue refining the feature based on user feedback.