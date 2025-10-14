Meta sets PG-13 default for teen Instagram accounts, enhancing safety with new parental controls

Meta has announced a major update to Instagram’s teen safety measures, setting all accounts for users under 18 to a PG-13 default content level. Described as its "most significant teen safety update yet," the move establishes a familiar standard for families by aligning content moderation with entertainment industry age thresholds. Teens will be automatically placed in the 13+ default setting, with parental approval required to opt out. The initiative responds to growing calls for transparency and accountability regarding what young users encounter on social media platforms.

By adopting the PG-13 label, Meta aims to create a "universally understood" reference point for acceptable content. The company stated, "While there are differences between movies and social media, we made these changes so teens’ experiences in the 13+ setting feel closer to watching a PG-13 movie," highlighting the intent to make online safety guidelines more accessible for families. Under the new policy, content with strong language, risky stunts, or references to adult behaviours such as drinking, smoking, or marijuana use will be hidden or not recommended to teen users.

According to a recent Ipsos survey commissioned by Meta, 95% of US parents believe the PG-13 settings will make Instagram safer for teens, and 90% appreciate the clarity provided by the new system.

For families seeking additional control, Meta is launching a "Limited Content" mode that further restricts what teens can see and do on Instagram. This optional setting blocks more categories of content and disables features such as commenting. It also applies to Meta’s AI-powered chatbots, preventing them from discussing inappropriate subjects with younger users. Survey data show that 96% of parents support this feature.

To enforce these standards, Meta has upgraded its AI-driven moderation tools. The systems now restrict teens from following or engaging with accounts that share adult or unsuitable material, and such accounts will no longer appear in their search results or recommendations. Certain search terms, including "alcohol" and "gore," are also blocked, even if teens attempt to use intentional misspellings. Direct messages containing restricted material cannot be opened by teens. These updates build on Instagram’s existing protections that hide content related to adult sales or disturbing imagery.

Meta developed the new system with input from millions of parents worldwide, integrating more than three million content ratings to help determine what counts as "age-appropriate." The company will maintain ongoing surveys and has added a parent reporting tool, enabling caregivers to flag content they feel should be restricted. Internal testing revealed that fewer than 2% of posts shown to teens were rated as inappropriate by most parents.

The PG-13 content default is initially being implemented in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with full rollout in these countries expected by the end of 2025. Meta plans a global expansion in 2026 to include all regions and address situations where teens register as adults. Similar age-based protections will be introduced to Facebook in the coming months.

"These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to helping teens have safer experiences online," Meta stated. By using a familiar rulebook for moderating teen accounts—where anything deemed inappropriate for a PG-13 film is restricted on Instagram—Meta aims to bridge the gap between parental expectations and the realities of digital engagement.