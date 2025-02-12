Instagram brings Teen Accounts feature India, giving parents more control over their child’s social media use

Instagram has launched Teen Accounts in India to enhance online safety for young users. This new feature, introduced by Meta, applies the highest safety settings automatically for teenagers under 18. It also provides parents with tools to monitor their child’s activities on the platform.

The introduction of Teen Accounts addresses concerns about online safety, cyberbullying, and exposure to harmful content. All teenagers under 16 will automatically have private accounts, allowing only approved followers to view their posts. Messaging settings are also strict, limiting messages to people they follow, thereby reducing unwanted interactions.

Instagram will limit teens' exposure to sensitive content, including violence and cosmetic procedures. Restrictions have been placed on who can tag or mention teens, with only people they follow having that ability. The platform will also encourage healthier social media habits by reminding teens to take breaks and muting notifications from 10 PM to 7 AM.

Teen Accounts offer more parental supervision, addressing concerns about visibility into children’s online interactions. Parents can approve any attempts to make safety settings less restrictive for users under 16. They can monitor who their teen has messaged in the past week and set daily screen time limits, blocking access during certain hours.

Instagram is strengthening its age verification process to prevent teenagers from bypassing protections by misrepresenting their age. Additional proof of age will be required if a user’s behaviour suggests they are not an adult. Content moderation policies have also been reinforced to prevent exposure to inappropriate material.

With Teen Accounts, Meta aims to create a safer online space for teenagers while providing parents with peace of mind. Natasha Jog, Director of Public Policy at Instagram India, emphasized the company’s commitment to strengthening protections and content controls.

Online safety experts have welcomed this move. Mansi Zaveri, founder of Kidsstoppress.com, stated that these changes will guide children towards responsible social media use. However, experts also stress the need for ongoing implementation and oversight to ensure success.