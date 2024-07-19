Microsoft outage: No disruption, say stock exchanges BSE and NSE

Microsoft outage: There was no disruption of operations due to the outage of Microsoft windows on Friday, the domestic stock exchanges said, even as widespread impact was reported by stock brokers and airlines. An NSE spokesperson said that the exchange and NSE Clearing Ltd are working normally. Likewise, a BSE spokesperson confirmed that the exchange did not see any disruption due to the outage.

But the picture was different for brokerages. Discount broker 5paisa said on X (formerly Twitter), “Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible.”

On the other hand, Groww said it does not work with CrowdStrike and their services haven’t been affected.

Coming to airline stocks, InterGlobe Aviation dropped nearly 3% in the afternoon trade on Friday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.78% at around the same time.

IndiGo said, “Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience.”

Likewise, Akasa Air said that due to infrastructure issues with their service provider, some of their online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable.

“Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest,” Akasa Air said on X.