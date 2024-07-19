Microsoft outage: CERT issues ‘critical’ advisory, MeiTY takes cognisance of outage; in touch with Microsoft

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a 'critical' advisory following the global outage of Microsoft Windows operating outage. The advisory, designated CIAD-2024-0035, highlights that affected systems are experiencing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). In its advisory, CERT also noted down steps to recover systems that are impacted.

It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent Falcon Sensor are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) related to Falcon Sensor, CERT said in its advisory.

The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the Crowd Strike Team, it added.

The workaround steps advised by the CERT are:

Boot windows into safe mode or the windows recovery environment

Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory

Locate the file matching "C-00000291*.sys", and then delete it

Boot the host normally

Meanwhile, the government has taken cognisance of Microsoft outage and MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. Top officials from the Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) are in talks with Microsoft to address the outage.

MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage.



The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.



CERT is issuing a technical advisory.



NIC network is not affected. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2024

"The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue," said an official communication.

The global outage, which roughly began around 10 am, saw airports, airlines, banks, brokerages, critical services take a hit. Airports have switched to 'manual' mode of operations temporarily to tide over the crisis. Airlines, airports in India are issuing handwritten boarding passes to passengers.

Several brokerages have reported disruption in services which left traders/investors in the lurch with no trades being executed and people clamouring for compensation.

A few media houses also took a hit with UK's Sky News going entirely off air following the development.

It’s unclear what has caused the outage, but some businesses, including Australian energy company AGL, blamed an update from security firm CrowdStrike.

Microsoft said the impacted services include: PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center, Microsoft Purview and Viva Engage. It acknowledged the issues with its Azure services and Microsoft 365 apps, said, “Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”