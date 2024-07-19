Microsoft cloud outage: Brokerages, stock exchanges see services hit, platforms unable to execute trades

Brokerages, stock exchanges, banks, media institutions, airlines, airports across the world are experiencing significant disruptions due to an outage issue with Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform that powers many of their critical systems.

Among the affected brokerages are Nuvama, Edelweiss, and Motilal Oswal, with traders reporting disruptions in their operations in India. Brokerage firms 5paisa and IIFL Securities have told clients that their systems are affected as a result of the Microsoft issue. Many users claimed that broking apps like @iiflsecurities and @AngelOne are down since 10 am and they are unable to carry out a single trade.

Related Articles

“Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible,” brokerage firm 5paisa said on X (formaly Twitter).

Traders at Angel One, Nuvama, Edelweiss, Motilal Oswal also reported tech outages.

Upset traders vented on social media platforms seeking compensation from brokers for their losses saying they were not able to sell positions because the app showed no pending orders.

Hey NSE and BSE @NSEIndia

@BSEIndia Who is responsible for the losses i and others made because of your glitch or just you know how to increase taxes ?even the broker firms are not picking call and no reply ? @AngelOne @zerodhaonline #Traders #stockmarketsindia #sharemarket pic.twitter.com/TeIeFsgLu8 — Adityα pαndey™ (@btwadityapandey) July 19, 2024

The website of the London Stock Exchange is also experiencing issues. LSEG Group’s Workspace news and data platform suffered an outage on Friday that affected user access worldwide. During the Asian trading session, LSEG said its news services were experiencing a global technical issue that prevented news from being published on its platform. Separately, it said it was experiencing technical problems publishing its spot and forward prices for currencies at 0600 GMT.

“This is currently under investigation and we will provide further information as soon as we can,” LSEG said in a message to clients.

“Good God, this is the mother of all outages,” said one London-based trader to Reuters.

Banks, media firms also hit

New Zealand Herald reported that banking services were affected by the issue, too. Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank said some customers had been unable to transfer money due to the service outage. Australian outages reported on the site also included the banks National Australia Bank (NAB) and Bendigo. Social media users said they were facing difficulties while accessing financial institutions like the NAB.

UK news broadcaster Sky News hasn’t broadcasted live this morning due to the outage, the firm’s executive chairman David Rhodes tweeted.

The BBC’s channel for children and teenagers, CBBC, has been down since earlier this morning. The channel has a message which reads: "Sorry! Something’s gone wrong. "While we fix it, please go to BBC iPlayer."

Across the globe, numerous Microsoft Windows 10 computers are experiencing glitches, affecting hundreds of thousands of users.

Many customers have reported being unable to restart their computers due to the issue. This outage comes shortly after Microsoft confirmed service problems with its Microsoft 365 apps on Thursday, which affected several airlines including Delta and United.

In a post on X, Microsoft wrote, "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."



We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

It’s unclear what has caused the outage, but some businesses, including Australian energy company AGL, blamed an update from security firm CrowdStrike.

Microsoft said the impacted services include: PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center, Microsoft Purview and Viva Engage. It acknowledged the issues with its Azure services and Microsoft 365 apps, said, “Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”