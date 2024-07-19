Microsoft outage: What is CrowdStrike, the service causing ‘Blue Screen of Death’ worldwide

Microsoft Windows users worldwide including India, Australia, Germany, the United States, the UK and more are seeing a blue screen issue on their laptops. This has made their systems restart or shut down automatically. Companies like Dell Technologies have stated that this crash has been caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update.

The outage, which began Thursday evening and affected Microsoft's Central US region, crippled essential systems for numerous airlines, including American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and Sun Country in the US, as well as IndiGo and other airlines in India.

It was not immediately clear whether all reported outages were linked to Crowdstrike problems or if there were other issues at play.

What is CrowdStrike?

CrowdSrike is a cybersecurity platform that provides security solutions to users and businesses. Using a single sensor and unified threat interface with attack correlation across endpoints, workloads, and identity, Falcon Identity Threat Protection stops identity-driven breaches in real time.

It has been reported that the buggy update is caused by CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor to malfunction and conflict with the Windows system.

CrowdStrike has acknowledged the error and said, “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.” The company will update the users once this issue is resolved.

Microsoft confirmed the Azure outage was resolved early Friday, but the disruption served as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when critical infrastructure relies heavily on cloud services. This outage has affected airlines, banks, supermarkets, media outlets and other businesses.

What is Blue Screen of Death?

The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) is a critical error screen that shows up on Windows operating systems. It happens when the system crashes due to a severe issue that prevents it from working safely. When this error occurs, the computer restarts unexpectedly, and unsaved data is likely to be lost.

In this case, the Blue Screen of Death error states, “Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We are just collecting some error info, the we will restart for you.”

This issue is seen across Windows, Mac and Linux.