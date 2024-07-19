Microsoft outage: SBI, Railways say operations not impacted amid global disruption

While several airlines were impacted due to the Microsoft outage, the Indian Railways said operations were not affected by the global disruption. Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, also said that its systems were unaffected.

Railway services have remained unaffected by the Microsoft outage, railway ticketing system, train running, control office automation and other railway services are all unaffected, said a Railways official to India Today.

Meanwhile, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, when asked about the impact of the global outage, told news agency PTI, “We are all fine.”

On Friday, users of Microsoft globally, including in India, reported massive outages in services. The outages snowballed into a global crisis, and impacted flights, banks, media outlets, companies and brokers.

However, Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE also said that their systems were not impacted.

Microsoft said that it was aware of the complaints and was gradually fixing the isse that affected Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a 'critical' advisory following the global outage. The advisory, designated CIAD-2024-0035, highlights that affected systems are experiencing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

The CERT-In, in its advisory noted down steps to recover systems that are impacted:

Boot windows into safe mode or the windows recovery environment

Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory

Locate the file matching "C-00000291*.sys", and then delete it

Boot the host normally

(With inputs from Milan Sharma)