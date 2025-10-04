New Toll rule: Non-FASTag vehicles paying via UPI to face 1.25x fee from November 15

In a bid to promote digital payments and reduce cash transactions at toll plazas, the Government of India has introduced a new rule that changes how non-FASTag users will be charged on national highways.

Under the amended rules, any vehicle entering a toll plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will face a differential charge based on its mode of payment. If the user pays in cash, they will be required to pay twice the applicable toll fee. However, if the same user pays via UPI or any other approved digital mode, the fee will be only 1.25 times the regular amount. Currently, both cash and UPI users are charged double.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Third Amendment) Rules, 2025, which will take effect from November 15, 2025.

For example, if the toll charge for a vehicle is ₹100 through FASTag, it will rise to ₹200 if paid in cash, but only ₹125 if paid digitally through UPI.

The move aims to incentivise digital transactions, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency at toll plazas—ultimately reducing congestion and improving travel time for highway users.

The Ministry said the amendment reinforces the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for smoother, faster, and more transparent toll collection across India’s national highway network.