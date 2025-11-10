NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the global arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, has entered into a strategic partnership with BENEFIT, Bahrain’s leading fintech company, to enable real-time, secure cross-border remittances between India and Bahrain.

This collaboration links India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Bahrain’s Electronic Fund Transfer System (EFTS), specifically the Fawri+ service, enabling instant money transfers for users in both countries.

Advertisement

Established under the guidance of the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Bahrain, the initiative aims to streamline remittances and boost financial inclusion. It is especially significant for Bahrain’s Indian diaspora, which makes up nearly 30% of the population.

“This collaboration will deepen financial connectivity, pave the way for further cross-border payment innovations, and contribute to promoting financial inclusion and shared economic growth that benefits individuals and businesses alike,” said Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO, NIPL.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, called the agreement a “strategic milestone,” adding that the partnership “underscores our commitment to delivering advanced digital payment services that support the national economy and expand Bahrain-India economic relations.”

The service is expected to modernise cross-border transaction frameworks, strengthen economic integration, and serve the growing demand for fast and reliable digital financial solutions. Once live, it will offer instant, seamless, and cost-effective remittances between the two countries.