Reliance, Google Cloud partner to expand AI hardware access for innovation ecosystem

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its technology arm Reliance Intelligence Limited, has announced a major partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution by expanding access to Google’s advanced Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) — powerful AI hardware accelerators used to train and deploy large-scale models.

The collaboration aims to make India a global hub for AI innovation by empowering enterprises, startups, and developers with cutting-edge compute capabilities. These AI hardware accelerators will enable organizations across sectors to train complex models, enhance inference speeds, and execute advanced workloads critical to building next-generation AI applications.

The partnership aligns with Reliance’s long-term vision of developing multi-gigawatt, clean energy-powered sovereign compute infrastructure within India. This initiative also supports the government’s mission to strengthen the country’s digital backbone and make India a leading contributor to global AI development.

Reliance said the partnership would help expand India’s AI capacity and accessibility, bridging the infrastructure gap that has limited the scalability of AI research and deployment. “AI models are becoming larger and more data-intensive. Access to high-performance computing infrastructure is crucial to meet this demand. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Reliance Intelligence aims to bring these powerful AI resources closer to Indian innovators,” the company said in a statement.

Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are custom-designed chips optimized for AI workloads. These processors drastically reduce training times and energy consumption, making large-scale AI model development faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. By integrating TPUs into India’s computing ecosystem, Reliance and Google will help domestic enterprises and research institutions scale their AI ambitions efficiently.

The move comes as part of a broader Reliance–Google partnership announced earlier this week, which also includes Gemini Enterprise, Google’s new agentic AI platform for businesses, and Google AI Pro access for Jio users. While those initiatives focus on democratizing AI for consumers and enterprises, the hardware collaboration aims to power the infrastructure layer that underpins India’s AI future.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, said the initiative was integral to India’s transition from an AI adopter to an AI innovator.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate, and grow,” Ambani said in the joint statement.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two companies. “Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s mission to advance India’s digital future. Together, we’ve made internet access and smartphones affordable for millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era — putting cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and developers across India.”

By leveraging Google’s AI hardware expertise and Reliance’s vast digital infrastructure, the partnership could transform India’s AI ecosystem — driving innovation in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and financial services, while building a self-reliant, scalable AI foundation for the country’s future.