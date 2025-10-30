Reliance, Google partner to offer free Gemini Pro AI access to Jio users

Reliance Industries Ltd, through its technology arm Reliance Intelligence Ltd, has partnered with Google to provide select Jio users aged 18–25 free access to Google’s Gemini Pro AI service for 18 months. The offer, valued at Rs 35,000 per user, will be available starting October 30 and is part of a larger Reliance–Google collaboration to accelerate AI adoption across India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The complimentary plan will be offered to eligible Jio customers subscribed to Unlimited 5G prepaid or postpaid plans priced from Rs 349 onwards. Users can activate the offer directly via the “Claim Now” banner on the MyJio app, with benefits continuing for 18 months as long as the subscriber remains on an Unlimited 5G plan. Existing Gemini Pro users with a valid Gmail ID can switch to the new “Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio” plan after their paid term expires.

The Gemini Pro suite includes advanced features such as unlimited AI chats, 2TB of cloud storage, video generation via Veo 3.1, and AI image creation using Nano Banana, along with access to Notebook LM for academic and research purposes. The initiative underscores Jio’s commitment to empowering India’s youth and democratizing access to next-generation AI tools.

Advertisement

Explaining the broader ambition behind the collaboration, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said: “Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow.”

The partnership extends beyond consumers to the enterprise ecosystem. Reliance Intelligence also announced a strategic alliance with Google Cloud to enhance access to AI hardware accelerators, including Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This initiative is expected to enable Indian organizations to train and deploy complex AI models at scale, accelerate innovation, and bolster India’s position as a global AI hub.

Advertisement

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the collaboration marks the next step in the companies’ long-term partnership. “Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future. Together, we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era,” he said.

The partnership signals a significant milestone in India’s journey toward an AI-driven digital economy, bringing cutting-edge technology to both individuals and businesses.