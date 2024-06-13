Samsung brings travel, entertainment services to Samsung Wallet with Paytm

Samsung, in partnership with One 97 Communications that owns Paytm, has launched flight, bus, movies, and event ticket bookings on Samsung Wallet. The partnership aims to enhance the consumers’ convenience by offering a seamless booking experience directly through the Samsung Wallet.

Users of Galaxy smartphones will have seamless access to Paytm’s suite of services, including flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings, which will all be integrated within the Samsung Wallet.

The update would be available through both auto and manual mode. Samsung Wallet users just have to update their app through the Galaxy Store to avail the new services.

Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm app would be able to add their tickets for buses, flights, and movies directly to the Samsung Wallet using the ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’ functionality, which will enable them to conveniently access these to enter airports, bus terminals, cinema halls, event venues, etc. They would also be able to add event bookings made through Paytm Insider app.

The partnership is expected to open new avenues for users to access Paytm’s services. Users of Samsung Wallet can also access multiple services such as tap & pay, UPI payment, bill payments, boarding passes, travel tickets, movie and event tickets, among others.

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said the feature would now allow Galaxy smartphone users to easily purchase tickets without needing to switch between multiple apps.

“By combining Samsung's cutting-edge technology with Paytm's wide-ranging services, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to manage their bookings and payments through a single unified platform," said the Paytm spokesperson.