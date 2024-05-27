Samsung launches Galaxy F55 5G with 'vegan leather' back at Rs 26,999; check details

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F55 5G. The company claims it is the most premium Galaxy F series smartphone. The highlight of the Galaxy F55 5G is its vegan leather finish back panel. This is the first time Samsung is introducing a vegan leather design in the F-Series.

Related Articles

The Galaxy F55 gets a saddle stitch pattern on the back and will be available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colours.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G includes a Super AMOLED+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, 45W fast charging, four generations of Android upgrades, and five years of security updates.

The smartphone is 7.8mm thick and weighs 180 grams. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology. The Galaxy F55 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, supporting 5G connectivity.

The phone has a 50 MP (OIS) No Shake Camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, along with Nightography for low-light shots. It also has a 50MP front camera. The Galaxy F55 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It includes Knox Security and Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security. Features like Voice Focus and Quick Share are also included.

Availability and Price

The Galaxy F55 5G will be available in three storage variants on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. The prices are Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB, with bank offers reducing the net effective price. Consumers can also get a 45W Samsung Travel Adapter for Rs 499 or a Galaxy Fit3 for Rs 1,999 as a limited-period offer. The Galaxy F55 5G will go on early sale from May 27, 7PM onwards.