A Samsung-Elon Musk phone hinted after Tesla CEO slams Apple-OpenAI partnership

Tech mogul Elon Musk has once again set his sights on challenging tech giant Apple, this time hinting at a potential partnership with Samsung to create an "X Phone" and criticising Apple's integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices.

Responding to an X user's speculation about an "X Phone" manufactured by Samsung with features optimised for the X app, an open-source OS, and Starlink integration, Musk stated, "it is not out of the question".

This comes on the heels of Musk's vocal criticism of Apple's partnership with OpenAI, calling it a "security violation." Apple recently announced that iOS 18 will allow users to direct questions to Siri that will be answered by ChatGPT. Musk expressed his disapproval, stating on X that if Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, "Apple devices will be banned at my companies". He further elaborated, “That is an unacceptable security violation.”

Musk has been a vocal critic of OpenAI, despite co-founding the company, and has expressed concerns about Apple's ability to safeguard user data shared with OpenAI. “Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river,” he claimed. He also questioned Apple's AI capabilities, remarking, “it is patently absurd” that Apple isn't smart enough to make its own AI, “yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy".