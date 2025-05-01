Samsung launches new AI-powered QLED and 4K UHD TVs in India

Samsung has unveiled its latest range of AI-powered televisions in India, including new QLED and Crystal 4K UHD models. Available from 1 May 2025, the televisions can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official website.

The new lineup comprises the QLED QEF1 series and the Clear 4K UHD UE81, UE84, and UE86 models. These TVs are positioned to offer enhanced picture quality, advanced smart features, and immersive audio, with a focus on AI-driven performance and consumer safety.

At the centre of the launch is the QEF1 QLED TV, which features Samsung’s Real and Safe Quantum Dot technology, designed to deliver high colour accuracy while excluding cadmium, a potentially hazardous substance. The TV is powered by the Q4 AI Processor, capable of real-time content optimisation, upscaling visuals to 4K, and refining audio output. It also includes Samsung Vision AI, which enhances scenes by recognising objects, faces, and environments, and Pantone Validation to ensure accurate colour reproduction.

Security is a key feature across the lineup, with Samsung Knox Security included to protect users’ data and connected devices. The TVs also support SmartThings, allowing users to control other smart devices from the TV itself.

The Clear 4K UHD range is equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K and aims to deliver sharper visuals and lifelike colours, supported by Samsung’s PurColor and One Billion True Colours technology. The models also feature OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite), which provides dynamic, surround sound by mapping on-screen motion.

Buyers will have access to what Samsung describes as "Endless Free Content", offering a range of entertainment options without additional cost. The TVs also feature voice assistant support, including Bixby and Amazon Alexa, for hands-free control.

Viplesh Dang, Senior Director of Samsung India’s Visual Display Business, said the launch reflects the company’s commitment to innovation: "With launch of our AI-enhanced QLED and Crystal Clear 4K UHD TVs, we are elevating the viewing experience for consumers, offering advanced entertainment. These models, powered by Samsung Vision AI, deliver intelligent scene recognition for enhanced picture quality, making every frame more immersive."

The new models are available with launch offers, including discounts of up to 35%, no-cost EMI options starting at ₹2,500 per month, and bank cashback of up to ₹3,000.

This expansion follows Samsung’s broader push to integrate AI into its consumer electronics offerings, as the competition in India’s smart TV segment continues to intensify.