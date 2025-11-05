Maharashtra partners with Starlink for satellite internet, boosting digital access in remote areas

Maharashtra has formalised an agreement with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd, becoming the first Indian state to collaborate with the company for satellite-based internet services. The initiative targets government institutions, rural populations, and essential infrastructure in remote and underserved areas across Maharashtra, including districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move aims to expand digital access and bridge connectivity gaps as part of the state’s digital transformation strategy.

The partnership is positioned as a significant step in advancing Maharashtra’s digital infrastructure. By deploying Starlink’s satellite technology, the state intends to overcome geographic barriers that have historically limited reliable internet access in rural and aspirational districts. Fadnavis highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating, “This is a giant leap towards future-ready Maharashtra and sets the benchmark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission at the grassroots,” reflecting the administration’s ambition to align with national objectives.

Officials indicated that the newly signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink is designed to accelerate the rollout of high-speed internet, enabling a wide range of digital services in areas previously hampered by connectivity challenges. The agreement is set to support e-governance, education, healthcare, and disaster management across Maharashtra’s far-flung regions.

Fadnavis described the partnership as a pioneering effort, noting that Maharashtra is the first state in India to work directly with Starlink for such an extensive deployment. He underscored the scale of implementation, specifying that the initiative will cover “remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts,” thereby addressing long-standing digital divides.

Starlink, led by Elon Musk, operates the world’s largest constellation of communication satellites and is recognised as a major player in the global Information and Communication Technology sector. The entry of Starlink into Maharashtra marks the company’s inaugural collaboration with an Indian state, signalling an expansion of its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

“It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra,” Fadnavis stated in a social media post. The partnership is also set to integrate with the state’s major initiatives, including the Digital Maharashtra mission, electric vehicle development, coastal projects, and disaster resilience programmes.

The state government views the Starlink agreement as a catalyst for digital progress, with the practical deployment of satellite internet anticipated to deliver immediate benefits for institutional operations and community services. The project complements Maharashtra’s broader vision for inclusive growth and technological advancement.