Tesla India launch: Elon Musk opens first pop-up showcase at Gurugram’s Ambience Mall. Details inside

Tesla made a striking entry into India’s retail landscape this week with its first-ever pop-up showcase at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, drawing massive crowds eager to experience the brand’s cutting-edge electric technology up close. The showcase, featuring Tesla’s popular Model Y electric SUV, marks the company’s first public engagement with Indian consumers — and a bold step toward testing market response ahead of a wider rollout.

The pop-up drew thousands of visitors, from electric vehicle enthusiasts to curious families. The immersive display allowed guests to explore the Model Y’s minimalist design, advanced interiors, and Tesla’s hallmark driver-assistance technology firsthand.

According to Tesla, Ambience Mall was chosen as the ‘ideal destination’ to debut its electric vehicle experience in India, given its world-class infrastructure, high consumer traffic, and reputation as a hub for global brands.

“Ambience Mall has always been more than just a shopping destination — it’s a space where innovation and experience meet,” said Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Malls.

“Hosting Tesla’s first-ever pop-up in India reaffirms our position as the preferred venue for premium international brands to engage with India’s evolving audience. Our space celebrates technology, design, and sustainability — values that perfectly align with Tesla’s ethos.”

Glimpse of Tesla’s Indian ambitions

While Tesla has already set up its first showroom and Experience Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Gurugram pop-up is the brand’s first public interaction point in North India. The event offered potential customers a tactile feel of what the brand represents — luxury, innovation, and sustainability.

Industry observers see the pop-up as a strategic move — a low-risk, high-engagement approach that allows Tesla to gauge consumer sentiment and build brand awareness before expanding further.

Model Y: The star attraction

At the center of the showcase was the Tesla Model Y, the company’s best-selling electric variant. In India, the Model Y is offered in two configurations:

60kWh battery pack with a WLTP-certified range of 500 km

84.2kWh battery pack offering up to 661 km on a single charge

The vehicle sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and is electronically limited to a top speed of 201 km/h. Pricing starts at ₹59.89 lakh, going up to ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Tesla’s Gurugram debut comes amid growing government support for electric mobility and rising consumer awareness around sustainable transport. The company’s decision to introduce experiential touchpoints before full-scale sales or production suggests a long-term strategy tailored to India’s unique market dynamics.