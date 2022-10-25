WhatsApp down, we're working to restore services as soon as possible: Meta spokesperson

Users of Meta-owned WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms, have reported that its services are currently facing some disruptions across the world. As per Downdetector, which tracks online outages of different social media platforms, over 25,000 reports have been registered by users, who have complained that their WhatsApp messages are not getting delivered. The downtime started around 12.30 PM, after which the services were affected worldwide.

Responding to the glitch, a Meta company spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

In addition to the instant messages, users could not make audio or video calls on WhatsApp.

The sudden disruption has caused widescale disruptions to users as WhatsApp is one of the most popular communication tools in recent times, and has billions of subscribers. As per Meta’s data, WhatsApp delivers roughly 100 billion messages daily in 2022. Every day WhatsApp users send an average of 7 billion voice messages, Meta has reported.

The new Digital 2022 Report from We Are Social and Hootsuite has highlighted that the social media instant messaging platform is showing tremendous growth, and is first among the most-used social media platforms in India with 81.2 percent of internet users aged 16 to 64. It has surpassed Facebook Messenger by Meta in usage by more than 30 per cent.