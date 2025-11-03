Zepto halves free delivery threshold and scraps surge charges in major pricing overhaul

In a move to make shopping cheaper, Zepto has scrapped handling and surge fees across all orders.

Zepto has also slashed the minimum order value for free delivery to ₹99 from the earlier ₹199. For orders below ₹99, a flat ₹30 delivery fee applies, with no small cart or convenience charges.

Advertisement

Part of its new ‘All New Zepto Experience’ initiative, this pricing revamp positions Zepto as one of the most cost-effective quick commerce platforms, outpacing rivals like Blinkit and Instamart that still levy various fees.

The app now promotes zero handling fees, zero delivery charges (for orders above ₹99), and zero surge or rain charges.

This overhaul follows Zepto’s $450 million (approx. ₹3,757 crore) fundraise led by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).

“We've closed nearly $450 million, and most of that is primary. The valuation of the company was $7 billion by the time it closed. A couple of investors participated, but the largest cheque individually came from CalPERS...We are considering it a pre-IPO round, and we are hoping to file our IPO soon," Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha told PTI.

“We now have approximately $900 million of net cash in the bank and are more than well-capitalised for the future,” he added.

Advertisement

Zepto last raised $350 million in November 2024 at a $5 billion valuation. The company, founded in 2021 by Stanford dropouts Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, operates across major Indian cities and currently delivers around 1.7 million orders a day.