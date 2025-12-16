Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO opens on Dec 22; check price band, issue size & more

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a mid-sized multispeciality hospital chain, is launching its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from 22 December to 24 December. The anchor book will open on 19 December. The IPO has a fixed price band of Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Retail investors must apply for a minimum lot of 128 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,592 at the upper price. The company aims for a post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 899 crore at the top end of the price band. Of the total issue, 10% is reserved for retail, 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

For non-institutional investors, the minimum lot size is 1,792 shares for Small HNIs (Rs 2,04,288), and 8,832 shares for Big HNIs (Rs 10 lakh). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.2 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated for growth and acquisitions: Rs 77 crore for acquiring Parekhs Hospital (Ahmedabad), Rs 10.78 crore for more stake in subsidiary Harmony Medicare (Bharuch), Rs 12.4 crore for part-payment toward Ashwini Medical Centre, Rs 30 crore for a new hospital in Vadodara, Rs 6.8 crore for robotics equipment, and Rs 1.2 crore for partial repayment of borrowings. The remainder will be used for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Promoted by Pragnesh Yashwantsingh Bharpoda, Gujarat Kidney operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs5.4 crore and revenue of Rs15 crore in the June 2025 quarter. For FY25, profit rose to Rs9.5 crore from Rs1.7 crore in the previous year, and revenue reached Rs40 crore, up from Rs4.8 crore. Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality faces competition from other hospital chains.

Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole merchant banker for the IPO. Allotment will be finalised on 26 December, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges from 30 December.