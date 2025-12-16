Goa nightclub fire aftermath: ‘The Cape Goa’ sealed for violation of rules

Prominent restaurant 'The Cape Goa' has been sealed for violation of rules, say officials. This comes after authorities in Goa initiated a comprehensive crackdown on illegal nightclubs after a deadly fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora claimed 25 lives on December 6.

The operation comes as the state prepares for a surge in visitors during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, traditionally marking the busiest weeks for tourism. Officials report that the drive has already forced the closure of some nightclubs, with uncertainty surrounding the future of others.

A coordinated team comprising the district administration, fire and emergency services, and police has been systematically inspecting nightclubs across the North Goa tourism belt. The aim is to ensure compliance with all necessary licences, safety protocols, and permissions. These actions are being taken as a direct response to the fatalities at the Arpora venue, which highlighted serious safety lapses.

Kabir Shirgaonkar, who leads the inspection team, stated: "We are inspecting all the nightclubs, checking their licences and permissions. Any club found to be violating the norms is sealed." The officials emphasise that establishments failing to adhere to regulations face immediate closure, underscoring the urgency of the enforcement measures.

The inspection team possesses the authority to seal any club found in violation of the existing norms without delay. This approach is intended to prevent further incidents and uphold safety standards in venues that attract large crowds, particularly during the festive season. A government official confirmed the team's capacity to act swiftly during the inspections.

Two well-known nightclubs, Goya Club and Cafe CO2 Goa, have been sealed in Vagator. Cafe CO2 Goa, noted for its location on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, was closed as part of the ongoing enforcement.

Kabir Shirgaonkar explained, "Goya Club was built on agricultural land, while Cafe CO2 Goa did not have the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and lacked structural stability."

Additionally, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has revoked the NOC previously granted to Diaz Pool Club and Bar at Anjuna, further reducing the number of operational nightclubs in North Goa.

During a surprise inspection at Diaz Pool Club and Bar, officials observed that the existing fire prevention and safety arrangements were inadequate and required significant upgrades, according to an order issued by Divisional Fire Officer Shripad Gawas.